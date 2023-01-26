Oil & gas exploration benefiting local communities: speakers

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative workshop here on Wednesday said that domestic and foreign companies exploring oil and gas in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were actively participating in social and welfare activities to bring about positive changes in the lives of the people.

They said that it was necessary to bring together all the stakeholders on a platform to make suggestions for the benefit of the local communities.

These views were expressed by the participants in a consultative workshop held under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), a subsidiary of the Energy & Power Department KP, in collaboration with the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) in the southern districts of the province, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lucky Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai.

President of PPEPCA/CEO KPOGCL Nasir Khan and representatives of OGDCL, MPCL, MoL, PPL and AEPL, the officials of the oil and gas exploration companies attended the workshop.

The participants said that the companies exploring oil and gas in the southern districts were engaged in various welfare works to impart skills and education to the local people.

They said that under the corporate social responsibilities, several public service projects had been completed under the platform of PPEPCA.

The speakers said the local population was benefiting from the facilities and these areas were using the funds received as royalties.

They urged the government to sponsor welfare projects to the benefit of the local people.

At the end of the workshop, the participants were awarded appreciation shields and it was promised that similar workshops would be held in other parts of the country.