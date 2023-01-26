Pak-Iran corridor reopened

CHAGAI: The corridor between Pakistan and Iran, which was closed four years ago, was reopened on Monday.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Chagai, Hussain Jan Baloch, the corridor with Iran was reopened. The corridor had remained closed since 2019 due to Covid-19. Assistant Commissioner, Taftan, Bilal Shabbir, Major Risaldar Akbar Khan Sanjrani with notables of the area reopened the border crossing.
The people living in the vicinity of border areas will now use the corridor to meet their relatives in Iran with the permission of DC Chagai. The corridor will remain open from 9am to 2pm for five days besides Friday and Sunday. The border crossing was reopened under the Pak-Iran territorial agreement and according to the decisions of 24th JBC in Zahedan.
