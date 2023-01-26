PAC to seek NAB reply on inaction on seven KP cases

MNA Noor Alam Khan. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to seek explanations from the National Accountability Bureau in seven high-profile cases of misappropriation and fraud in the KP pending with it since the first stint of the PTI government.

The PAC, after a thorough examination, had referred the cases to the bureau for early action.

A stern reply is being issued to the NAB on account of its laxity, and for this purpose, an important meeting of the PAC will be held on Friday to study all aspects of the matter.

According to highly-placed sources, the rejoinder would ask the NAB to cite the reasons for the delay in its action and would press the Bureau to take action on the cases without further delay. The meeting will be presided over by MNA Noor Alam Khan.

According to the sources, billions of rupees in corruption were involved in the cases in which KP chief ministers Mahmood Khan and Pervez Khattak were also named. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his buddies were also ‘directly or indirectly involved’ in the corruption.

The cases include the Peshawar BRT, the Billion Tree Project, the Ten Billion Tree Plan, fraud in health facility provision and medicines, which has a Rs4.5 billion corruption implication, the Malam Jabba scam and the Bank of Khyber fraud.