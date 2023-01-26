 
Thursday January 26, 2023
'Kamran may become part of Zalmi coaching’

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi is likely to appoint wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal as a coach for the upcoming edition, pacer Wahab Riaz has said.

The 37-year-old pacer said the Zalmi management is considering Kamran for the coaching setup for the eighth edition.

