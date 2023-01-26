'Kamran may become part of Zalmi coaching’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi is likely to appoint wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal as a coach for the upcoming edition, pacer Wahab Riaz has said.
The 37-year-old pacer said the Zalmi management is considering Kamran for the coaching setup for the eighth edition.
ISLAMABAD: Australia and Belgium have qualified for the semi-finals in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup earning their...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday started the rehabilitation of the Football House...
MELBOURNE: Ben Shelton now wants to test himself in tournaments across the world after his first time outside the US...
LOS ANGELES: The United States men’s soccer team sets out on a three-year journey to the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday...
MUNICH: A 90th-minute equaliser from Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich saved his side from a second loss of the...
MELBOURNE: American men’s tennis is witnessing a resurgence with an unlikely trio reaching the Australian Open...
Comments