211.648 kg drugs recovered

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 211. 648-kilogram drugs of different kinds during the last week.
According to a press release issued by ANF here Wednesday, contraband material was recovered during twelve operations while the same number of persons were arrested.
The recovered material include ten-kilogram heroin, 15.600-kilogram opium, 161.268-kilogram hashish, 10.39-kilogram methamphetamine, 10-kilogram amphetamine, 2,000 ecstasy tabs weighing 1.250 kilograms, and 17,700 aximax tabs that weighed 3.140 kilograms.
PESHAWAR: Some of the names proposed by different political parties have been cleared for the caretaker cabinet of the...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is...
LAHORE: The 28th Academic Council of Government College University Lahore has approved different new departments and...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative workshop here on Wednesday said that domestic and foreign companies exploring oil...
LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Engineer Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani was briefed during his visit to under-construction Mohmand Dam...
PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and two others were wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in...
Comments