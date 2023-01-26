Nowshera Press Club office-bearers

NOWSHERA: The election for the Nowshera Press Club was termed lawful and as per the rules.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak while taking action on an application submitted by Hafiz Tafhimur Rahman group declared the election of Jehanzeb Khattak as president and other office-bearers as lawful and allowed the body to continue its activities in accordance with the rules and constitution of the club.

It may be mentioned that the candidates affiliated with Hafiz Tafhimur Rahman group had not submitted nomination papers for poll within the stipulated time and the candidates of Jehanzeb Khattak group were declared successful unopposed.

Senior journalist and election committee chairman Mushtaq Paracha had announced the results and declared all the candidates of the Jehanzeb Khattak group successful.

According to the results, Jehanzeb Khattak was elected president while Syed Waliullah Shah was chosen as general secretary unopposed.

Similarly, Syed Qaseem Shah was elected vice-president, Fida Muhammad Savul joint secretary and Zahoor Ahmad finance secretary while Nasir Khan, Pir Tajmir Shah and Muhammad Shahid were elected members of the governing body.