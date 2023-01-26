KP Badminton League to start tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton League will start from tomorrow (January 27) at the Peshawar Sports Complex.
Six teams from the province will compete against each other in the competition. The six teams of Peshawar Falcon, Bannu Green, the Royal, KP Police, Future Champions KP and JJ Sports Peshawar will take part in the badminton leader that will continue till January 30. International players Murad Ali and Qari Adnan are also participating in the tournament, said Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah, the two senior coaches and members of the organizing committee of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told reporters.
