Woman dies, five family members injured in Orangi house fire

A woman lost her life and five of her family members suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that erupted at their house in Orangi Town.

The tragic incident occurred on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Mansoor Nagar within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station. According to SHO Amin Mughal, when 58-year-old Bashir, the head of the family, lit the stove to keep his family warm in the cold weather, a petrol bottle lying nearby caught on fire. The blaze soon engulfed several articles, including a charpoy.

Bashir then attempted to extinguish the fire, but he and his family members -- three sons Hassan, 18, Sufiyan, 16, Zeeshan, 28, 30-year-old daughter, Sonia, daughter-in-law, Noreen, 28, wife of Zeeshan -- suffered serious burn injuries. Soon neighbours gathered and put out the fire blaze.

Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the house and transported the casualties to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. Noreen later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Separately, three people suffered burn injuries after a fire erupted at a gas cylinder shop near the Central Jail Karachi within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station. Responding to calls, police and rescuers reached the area and took the causalities to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.