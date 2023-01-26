Odho orders combing operations to arrest proclaimed offenders

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has ordered the police to take action against absconding and proclaimed offenders and make a more concrete and integrated strategy in this regard.

He issued the order while chairing a meeting at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Karachi’s three range DIGs, the CIA DIG, district SSPs, investigation SSPs and other senior officers. Officials said the range DIGs briefed Odho about the performance of their ranges.

The city police chief said police action should be made more stringent and successful against street crime, drugs, gambling and other social evils and elements involved in such crimes. He directed the officials to make the intelligence collection and sharing process coordinated and effective at all levels, saying that all police stations and districts should speed up the process of combing operations in sensitive areas with cooperation so that the accused could be arrested.

Odho further directed that strict action should be taken against markets buying and selling stolen mobile phones, and the implementation of SOPs should be ensured.