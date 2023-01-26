This refers to the news item ‘Rao Anwar, others walk free in Naqeebullah murder case’ (January 24, 2023) and the editorial ‘No one killed Naqeebullah’ (January 24, 2023).

It was supposed to be an open and shut case but the court has concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of Anwar and his associates beyond any reasonable doubt. Well, holding their own accountable has never been one of the state’s strengths.

Huma Arif

Karachi