This refers to the news item ‘Rao Anwar, others walk free in Naqeebullah murder case’ (January 24, 2023) and the editorial ‘No one killed Naqeebullah’ (January 24, 2023).
It was supposed to be an open and shut case but the court has concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of Anwar and his associates beyond any reasonable doubt. Well, holding their own accountable has never been one of the state’s strengths.
Huma Arif
Karachi
Gwadar is poised to play a key role in Pakistan’s and the region’s economy. Unfortunately, Gwadar and its...
It’s no secret that our country has a stray dog problem. Sometimes, these animals will bite children, chase after...
To achieve a successful career, a strong work ethic and continuous learning are essential. However, with the...
There are many different elements which have contributed to the decline of sports in Pakistan. Corruption, nepotism...
According to reports, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that the Americans helped avert a nuclear...
This refers to the letter ‘Uphold decency’ by Abdul Moiz Dar. I agree with the points shared in the letter....
Comments