Saviour complex

According to reports, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that the Americans helped avert a nuclear war between Pakistan and India during his tenure. If Pompeo is so sure of his and the US diplomatic corps’ powers of persuasion, he better use it on Joe Biden.

The current US president has backed nuclear-armed Russia into a corner and it is becoming more and more likely that Putin will resort to using nukes. For every apocalypse the US claims to have saved the world from, it has created another. Hopefully, they have the wisdom to save us all from themselves.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi