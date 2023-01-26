Plumbing new depths

This refers to the letter ‘Uphold decency’ (January 22, 2023) by Abdul Moiz Dar. I agree with the points shared in the letter. Rather than taking us to new heights, like they promised, the PTI-era brought new lows.
Not just in terms of ethics and decency, but also economically as our currency and growth plunged to record lows. I can’t think of another party whose self-righteousness is so unjustified and hypocritical.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech
