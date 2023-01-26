Generation V

A video of a young girl being bullied and beaten by her schoolmates has gone viral. Aside from the bullying, one of the most disturbing aspects of the whole incident is the boys laughing away as they record the beating, rather than trying to help the poor girl. It is quite frightening to see how the first instinct of the younger generation is to pull out their phones and start a livestream whenever something terrible happens.

The young men in this case also suffer from an utter lack of empathy. The circulation of any controversial video online is almost always unhelpful. I have yet to see a case where it leads to the accountability we desire rather than making things worse for everyone involved, including the victims.

Afroz MJ

Kech