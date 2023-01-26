 
Thursday January 26, 2023
National

MA, MSc results

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I annual examination 2022 and MSc Physics Part-II annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

