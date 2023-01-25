Non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees seized

ISLAMABAD: The Inland Revenue Squad of Enforcement Network (IREN) of Regional Tax Office (RTO), Rawalpindi, confiscated scores of non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth millions of rupees in two different raids.

In the first incident, IREN Squad intercepted a truck on the GT Road in Sohawa District, Jhelum, loaded with non-duty paid 70 cartons carrying 700,000 sticks of local brand cigarettes.

The illegal stock of cigarettes involving tax evasion of approximately Rs1.9 million was confiscated and transferred to a warehouse in Jhelum as no documents/invoices were produced to establish the payment of duty.

In a separate incident, six cartons carrying 60,000 sticks of non-duty paid cigarettes of different local brands were confiscated from a local dealer in Dina Market and the same were shifted to the FBR warehouse in Jhelum District.