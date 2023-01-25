PTI MNAs not allowed to meet CJP, SC registrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were not allowed to meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Tuesday while the Supreme Court registrar also refused to meet them, reported local media quoting sources.

Eight PTI MNAs had come to meet the top judge. PTI leader Malik Aamir Dogar said they wanted to call on the CJP on resignations from the National Assembly. He said the government had accepted their resignations, after the apex court asked them to go back to the assembly.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 43 more MNAs of the PTI. It should be noted that the resignations of Riaz Fatyana, Talib Nakai, Yaqoob Sheikh, Sunila Rath, Ghazali Kaifi, Farooq Azam, Nafisa Khattak, Tahir Sadiq, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Haji Imtiaz Chaudhry, Zille Huma, Nausheen Hamid, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana have been accepted.

On January 23, the resignations were withdrawn by the MNAs of PTI, about which the NA Speaker was informed through email and WhatsApp. The PTI also wrote a letter to the ECP on this issue, in which it was informed about the withdrawal of resignations.