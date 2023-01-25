PM Shehbaz chairing a federal cabinet meeting on January 24, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: A comprehensive report of the inter-ministerial committee on Toshakhana was Tuesday presented to the federal cabinet besides a draft of the new Toshakhana policy.

It was decided to make public the Toshakhana details and that the buyer will have to pay the actual price of the item. The cabinet members put forward their suggestions on the committee’s recommendations as well as the draft policy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the inter-ministerial committee to resubmit the report in the next cabinet meeting after incorporating the members’ suggestions.