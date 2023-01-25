Mercury dips as upper KP receives heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR: The upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday continued to receive heavy snowfall, bringing the mercury down and forcing the residents to stay indoors.

There are reports of heavy snowfall in Upper Dir, Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral. The snowfall has caused road blockades in both Lower and Upper Chitral where the residents have been facing firewood shortage.

“The area has received 4-inch snow and snowfall is continuing,” said Rahim Baig Lal of Singore village. The police in Lower Chitral have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency situation in the wake of heavy snowfall.

Reports said that several vehicles were stuck at Lowari Tunnel sides and near Drosh. The police personnel are rescuing the stuck vehicles from Lowari Tunnel to Drosh and shifting passengers to safe places.

In view of severe weather conditions, all traffic stand owners and drivers are informed that in view of the safety of human lives in severe weather conditions, the movement of vehicles has been stopped in Dir and Chitral side. The authorities asked those going to different places to avoid unnecessary travel to avoid any mishap.

Our correspondent adds from Mansehra: The roads blocked owing to continuous rains and snowfall in the Upper parts of Hazara couldn’t be cleared to traffic adversely affecting daily life. The mountainous parts of the Hazara division received snowfall on the fourth consecutive day.

The snowfall, which had started in Konsh valley, Siran valley, Kaghan valley and Shogran in Mansehra district, Kundia valley, Spat valley and high altitude parts of Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai-Palas some three days ago continued intermittently the entire day turning the weather to a severest cold.

“There is a frozen temperature everywhere that triggered a record chill in the division during the last couple of decades,” Waqar Khan, a local said. He said that below zero temperature was one of the features in the Mansehra and the rest of the division in winter every year but this time it was severest of its nature.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar predicted that moderate to isolated rain and snowfall over the hills in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi and Khyber districts. In the rest of the province, very cold, dry and partly cloudy weather conditions are likely to prevail.

During the last 24 hours, Pattan received 27, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 14, Mirkhani 05, Khyber (Tirah 03), Chitral and Drosh 02 (each) and Kakul 01. While Kalam received 12 inches snowfall, Malam Jabba 07, Mirkhani 02.