Zahid Zaman assumes charge of CS

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman assumed charge of his office here Tuesday. Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to the 24th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and has vast experience in the field of administration.
Prior to his posting as the chief secretary, he was serving as Senior Member Board of Revenue. Zahid Akhtar Zaman has held key positions in different departments, including Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, and Lahore Development Authority Director-General.
