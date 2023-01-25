One killed, two injured in Nepal quake

KATHMANDU: One person was killed and two were injured after an earthquake struck western Nepal on Tuesday, a local official told AFP, with authorities still searching for damage.

The 5.6-magnitude quake´s epicentre was in hilly Bajura district, 400-km west of Kathmandu, according to the US Geological Survey. The jolt hit at around 2:43 pm (0858 GMT), with tremors felt as far away as India´s capital New Delhi, where buildings briefly shook. One woman was reported dead, two people were injured and up to 40 houses damaged, district chief Pushkar Khadka said.