One killed, two injured in Nepal quake

KATHMANDU: One person was killed and two were injured after an earthquake struck western Nepal on Tuesday, a local official told AFP, with authorities still searching for damage.
The 5.6-magnitude quake´s epicentre was in hilly Bajura district, 400-km west of Kathmandu, according to the US Geological Survey. The jolt hit at around 2:43 pm (0858 GMT), with tremors felt as far away as India´s capital New Delhi, where buildings briefly shook. One woman was reported dead, two people were injured and up to 40 houses damaged, district chief Pushkar Khadka said.
BEIRUT: Lebanon´s judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast, has charged Lebanon´s...
GENEVA: The Swiss parliament decided on Tuesday to open an investigation targeting President Alain Berset, among...
WASHINGTON: The “Doomsday Clock” symbolizing the perils to humanity moved on Tuesday to its closest ever to...
PARIS: A busy railway hub in Paris suffered a near-total traffic shutdown on Tuesday after unidentified vandals...
WASHINGTON: Nasa is partnering with a Pentagon research agency to develop a nuclear-powered rocket engine in...
LONDON: Two hundred children who arrived in the UK seeking asylum without their parents in the last 18 months are...
Comments