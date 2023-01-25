Three dead, gunman on run in Washington

LOS ANGELES: A gunman who shot dead three people in what police say was a random attack was being hunted in the western US state of Washington on Tuesday.

Police in the city of Yakima say a man killed three people at a convenience store overnight in an apparently unprovoked attack. “It appears to be a random situation,” Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said.

“There was no there was no apparent conflict between the parties. They just walked in and started shooting.” Murray said officers were examining surveillance footage from the area around the Circle K store after the attack at 3:30 am (1130 GMT).