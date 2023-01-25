Action sought against Gomal University official

PESHAWAR: The Gomal University Academic Staff Association on Tuesday demanded action against the elements, who were conspiring against the vice-chancellor of the university.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the association president Dr Noor Muhammad and other office-bearers said that the governor had convened the meeting of the senate after the high court orders which had restored Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Iftikhar.

He said that after VC’s restoration some elements again started conspiracies active against him to hide their misdeeds. They said that these elements had closed the offices and registered cases against the faculty.

They alleged that the pro VC was providing support to these elements and was making transfers, which amounted to contempt of court.

They said that the university was facing financial problems but pro vice-chancellor was making illegal appointments on political basis. They said that a recent advertisement for recruitment was published in violation of rules.