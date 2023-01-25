Action sought against Gomal University official

PESHAWAR: The Gomal University Academic Staff Association on Tuesday demanded action against the elements, who were conspiring against the vice-chancellor of the university.
Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the association president Dr Noor Muhammad and other office-bearers said that the governor had convened the meeting of the senate after the high court orders which had restored Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Iftikhar.
He said that after VC’s restoration some elements again started conspiracies active against him to hide their misdeeds. They said that these elements had closed the offices and registered cases against the faculty.
They alleged that the pro VC was providing support to these elements and was making transfers, which amounted to contempt of court.
They said that the university was facing financial problems but pro vice-chancellor was making illegal appointments on political basis. They said that a recent advertisement for recruitment was published in violation of rules.
LAHORE: The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences has started training for capacity building of 45,000 health professionals...
PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan on Tuesday said the legitimate rights of...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified militants martyred a police head-constable in the jurisdiction of Daraban Police...
PESHAWAR: Health experts on Tuesday stressed the need for identifying and implementing affordable and effective...
PESHAWAR: A workshop was organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross for the media persons from the...
Comments