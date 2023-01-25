CM orders curbing crime, inflation

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the administration and police to take immediate measures to control inflation and crime incidents.

He passed these directions while chairing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana participated in the meeting. He said that necessary administrative measures should be taken to control inflation and citizens should not be left at the mercy of profiteers under any circumstances.

“Indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused involved in serious crimes, results should be revealed regarding the law and order situation,” he said, adding ensuring law and order was the first priority and criminals involved in crimes against women and children should be dealt with iron hands.

The availability of essential commodities should be ensured at fixed rates and citizens can’t be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders under any circumstances, he said and maintained that the lives and properties of the people should be protected.

To control street crimes, the police have to perform their duties in a very active manner, he said and directed that ensuring law and order was the first priority. The chief secretary also gave a briefing to the caretaker chief minister regarding price control and administrative matters while the IGP briefed the chief minister regarding law and order situation.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi gave a deadline to complete the remodeling project of underpass up to Alizeb Road and Kalma Chowk underpass by February 15, 2023. For the flow of traffic from Kalma Chowk to Liberty, two lanes should be made functional within 24 hours, he ordered the officials of Central Business District.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the contractor should complete the project as soon as possible so that the citizens can get convenience in transportation. The project should be worked day and night and should be completed as soon as possible, he said.