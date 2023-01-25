DC’s warning to private schools: Arrange buses for students, or pay fine

LAHORE:District administration has directed private schools to arrange buses for pick and drop for the students; otherwise, heavy fines will be imposed on them.

The decision was taken by the Water and Environmental Commission as part of the anti-smog campaign and the commission directed the owners of all private schools to arrange school buses for students pick and drop service. In this regard, DC Lahore held a meeting on Tuesday in which CEO Education informed that show cause notices were issued to the owners of 10 private schools for not arranging buses.

The hearing of these school owners was held Tuesday in DC office here and the owners were given a deadline to arrange buses for students. DC Lahore ordered that the school owners should arrange buses within the next 30 days; otherwise, a fine of Rs20,000 per day will be imposed on them.

DC Lahore said that if all school owners arrange buses, there would be a clear reduction in smog. He also gave a stern warning to the owners of some schools for not appearing in the hearing. UOE seminar: University of Education (UOE) Lahore organised a seminar in connection with World Education Day at the main campus here on Tuesday.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Nasir Pasha (SI) presided over the seminar while Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that education was a process through which an individual or a nation gains self-awareness and creates a sense of the goals and duties of life. Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that when Pakistan came into being, we got such an education system from foreigners, which was not compatible with our ground realities, due to which our country was still in the list of underdeveloped countries. Therefore, there is a need to promote not only quality education but an educational system that is compatible with the ground realities in our country.