1.45 tonnes of ice and heroin worth Rs16bn seized

The Pakistan Customs Collectorate, along with the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), has seized a huge cache of narcotics containing 1.45 tonnes of ice crystal and heroin worth Rs16 billion.

A spokesman for the Customs, Syed Irfan Ali, said that a joint operation was conducted in the open sea by the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi and the PMSA that led to the recovery of 586 kilograms of ice crystal and 864 kilograms of heroin.

He said that their value in the international market is around Rs15.92 billion, adding that 12 people were also arrested in the operation, while the launch being used in the smuggling attempt was impounded.

A PN spokesman said that the successful anti-narcotics operation by the navy, the PMSA and the Customs enforcement reaffirms their resolve to deny illegal activities in the maritime zones of the country, and to synergise the efforts of the maritime law enforcement agencies in ensuring the security of our waters.

Women empowerment

The Customs spokesman said the Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate conducted a women motorbike training programme under the Women Empowerment Programme with the support of Dr Essa Laboratory Karachi.

He said that 13 female officers participated in the programme, adding that after the completion of their training, a ceremony was held at the Jinnah International Airport’s Air Freight Unit, as well as a motorbike rally.

Certificates of appreciation, motorbikes with helmets and driving licences were presented by Chief Collector Customs Enforcement South Muhammad Yakub Mako, Collector Customs Airport Dr Muhammad Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Airport Asadullah Larak to the 13 officers who completed the training. On the occasion, Mako encouraged the female officers, and he also expressed his determination to continue similar efforts for women empowerment in the Customs department.