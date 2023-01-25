I am writing to express my concern about the issue of domestic violence in Pakistan. This is a serious problem that affects individuals, families, and communities across the country. It is a form of abuse that occurs within the home, and it can take many different forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse. Domestic violence is a widespread issue in Pakistan, and it is often rooted in traditional cultural norms and societal expectations. Many victims of domestic violence in Pakistan face significant barriers to seeking help, including lack of awareness about their rights, limited access to legal and social services, and fear of social stigmatization.

I would urge our media to raise awareness about this issue and to provide information about local resources for victims of domestic violence in Pakistan. It is important to report and shed light on the stories of victims and survivors, to provide information and support on the help available and to also advocate for the implementation of laws and policies that protect the rights of survivors. We must also work to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and to support victims as they heal and rebuild their lives.

Fahaam Ahmed

Islamabad