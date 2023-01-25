Upgrade the grid

The blackout we witnessed on January 23 was particularly bad, even by Pakistan’s lofty standards. These blackouts and loadshedding are a great waste of the people’s time and money. Their safety is also put in jeopardy as drivers navigate unlit roads and criminals are emboldened by the dark. In any sane country this breakdown would be a national scandal and those responsible would be made to answer to parliament.
Here however, we are too busy with making, dissolving and then remaking parliament and assemblies as if governing the country is a big joke.
Ahmad Sajid
Lahore
According to the World Bank, only 4.8 per cent of our country’s total surface area is covered by forests....
I am writing to express my concern about the issue of domestic violence in Pakistan. This is a serious problem that...
The trio of Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are being touted as a more sensible...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of law and order in Pakistan. Despite the efforts of the government...
On January 23, Pakistan was plunged into darkness for at least 13 hours. According to reports, the root cause of the...
The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a...
