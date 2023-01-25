Upgrade the grid

The blackout we witnessed on January 23 was particularly bad, even by Pakistan’s lofty standards. These blackouts and loadshedding are a great waste of the people’s time and money. Their safety is also put in jeopardy as drivers navigate unlit roads and criminals are emboldened by the dark. In any sane country this breakdown would be a national scandal and those responsible would be made to answer to parliament.

Here however, we are too busy with making, dissolving and then remaking parliament and assemblies as if governing the country is a big joke.

Ahmad Sajid

Lahore