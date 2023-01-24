Nadir wins National Tennis U18 title

KARACHI: Nadir Mirza won the under-18 singles title at 6th RMTA McDonald's National Tennis championships at D A Creek club here the other day.

In the final, Nadir beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-3.

Mikaeel Ali Baig defeated Asad Zaman 7-5, 6-2 in the final of the under-16 singles.

In the final of boys under-14 singles, Mikaeel Ali thrashed Samer Zaman 4-2, 4-2.

In the final of under-12 singles, Abdur Rehman overpowered Hajra Suhail 4-2, 4-5, 4-2.

In the final of under-10 singles, Rashid Ali Bacahani beat Majid Ali 5-3, 5-3.

In the final of 35 plus singles, Saqib Zia won against Shumaeel Tajamuul 8-4.

In the final of under-18 doubles, Amir Mazari and Mikaeel Ali beat Nadir Mirza and Asad Zaman 8-6.