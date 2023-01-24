Youth Festival 2023 kicks off at Arts Council

A large number of youths visited the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Monday where the Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 was inaugurated.

The inauguration was performed by playwright and television personality Anwar Maqsood. He was accompanied by ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah and University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Khalid Iraqi.

Speaking on the occasion Shah said the council had not held the youth festival in the last five years due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic. He announced that as many as 30,000 students had registered themselves for various segments of the festival.

He said the youths should polish their skills and talents, and they would bring a good name for the country by doing so. He told the youth not to be disappointed and disillusioned due to the current state of affairs in the country as it was their responsibility to steer the country out of the current crisis.

The KU VC expressed gratitude to the ACP for inviting him at the inaugural ceremony of the festival. He said he had been listening to Maqsood since he was a student of matriculation. He told the youth not to be afraid of difficulties in their path. “When you decide to do something, you can do it,” he said.

On the opening day of the festival, auditions for four different categories were held in which thousands of male and female youths participated. The festival would end on January 29. Famous singer Asim Azhar, Kashmir Band, Jambrooz and Mustafa Baloch also performed at the festival on its first day.