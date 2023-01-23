Youth learn at PNCA how to make colourful, scented candles

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosted an exciting one-day candle-making workshop on its premises here on Sunday.

The event was conducted by talented candler Anita Nadeem, who is also an interior designer and architect. According to organisers, the workshop was a huge success and was attended by more than 20 participants from different walks of life. The event workshop was an incredible opportunity for the youth to learn from a master trainer of candle making. The workshop began with an overview of different wax types used in candle making and detailed information on soy wax.

The participants discovered its properties from heating temperature to its pouring temperature. The participants got to learn the mixing of colour dyes and fragrances to develop unique and customised scented candles. By the end of the workshop, everyone had the necessary skill and knowledge to decorate and design their own scented candle with a creative touch. Ms. Anita developed a passion for candle making and it works as a creative therapy for her. She experiments with fragrances, colours, and containers.

She is an architect by profession and loves to design meaningful spaces and objects which led her to design unique containers for her candles. Recently, she set up Kororo, a furniture design studio that explores innovative and environmentally conscious approaches to furniture design. She said she believed the act of candle-making brought a sense of joy and calmness to the chaotic lives of the people. Ms. Anita gave a demonstration before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout. The event was heavily covered by media and press and the workshop was followed by refreshments for the participants and media.

The PNCA said it was dedicated to promoting Pakistani art on a local and international scale. "Our elevated and unique programs that present traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support the professional development of the artist," it said. The council also said it was committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encouraging community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work, and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. It said it had maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists.