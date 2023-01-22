Golden Jubilee celebrations of ’73 Constitution: Bilawal appoints Rabbani as convener of panel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani as convener of the Committee for Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Saturday. The Central Executive Committee of the PPP on it’s meeting on January 5 decided to celebrate the year 2023 as Golden Jubilee of Constitution 1973 and to hold events in this regard throughout country.

Rabbani, dubbed as ‘Constitution Defender’ who led the parliamentary committee of Parliament that revived the Constitution 1973 in it’s real shape through 18the Amendment in the constitution. It is expected that the other members of the PPP committee for Golden Jubilee celebrations will be appointed with the consultation of convener Mian Raza Rabbani from all the four provinces and also from Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan.