‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ completes 100 days of success

KARACHI: In yet another achievement, the global blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt (TLOMJ) completed its 100 days of screening in theatres across Pakistan. Prior to hitting its 100-day run in theatres, the film also surpassed the unbelievable milestone of 100+ Crore in Pakistan, along with collecting 10 million USD at the worldwide box office on the last day of 2022.

Since its release in October 2022 in Pakistan and the rest of the world, The Legend of Maula Jatt (TLOMJ) has gone on to rule the theatres globally and has led to Pakistani cinema’s domination in the subcontinent’s box office, post-Covid. The mega-hit directed by Bilal Lahsari and produced by Ammara Hikmat is the highest-grossing film from the subcontinent in the past four years. The film broke records by becoming the worldwide, highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time in the fourth week of its release.

The film also managed to make many other records and received many titles to its name including; Highest Grossing Pakistani Film, 2nd Highest Grossing film from the Subcontinent in the UK for the year 2022 & the Most Watched South Asian film in Norway. TLOMJ was released on 13th October 2022 globally in 25 different territories with over 500 screens making it one of the biggest releases from Pakistan. Due to popular demand, the film continues to grab more screens in both the local and overseas markets and is still going strong despite numerous new releases every week.

The film cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Saima Baloch and Faris Shafi alongside veterans such as Shafqat Cheema, Nayyer Ejaz, Resham, Babar Ali and Raheela Agha. Produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad J. Khan under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures of Ali Murtaza with a screenplay by Bilal Lashari and dialogues by Nasir Adeeb, the movie is a hard reboot of the 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’.

The filmmakers have partnered with Geo Films as their presenting partner, the largest media group and a key contributor to the revival of cinema in Pakistan. The film is being locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, who is well known for his contribution to the cinema over the decades. Internationally, the film is being distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.