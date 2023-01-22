Chaudhry Nisar to contest polls as independent candidate

Former leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. The News/File

RAWALPINDI: Former leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said he would contest the upcoming elections for the national and provincial assemblies as an independent candidate.

He made the announcement to anchor Saleem Safi in Jirga, a talk show of Geo News, which will be aired today (Sunday).

The former interior minister said he would take a decision about joining a political party after the elections. Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan was his friend and joining the PTI could hurt this relationship. In 2018, the disgruntled PMLN leader contested on two National Assembly seats and one Punjab Assembly seat; he lost both the NA seats but managed to bag the provincial seat.

Chaudhry Nisar said that Wali Khan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were his favourite politicians. He said that there was no value of a good man in the PMLN and bad person cannot be caught. He said that Mehwish Hayat was his favourite actress. While replying to a question, Chaudhry Nisar said that Miftah Ismail is an economist and Ishaq Dar is an accountant. He said the army has really become neutral.