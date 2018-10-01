Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Where is Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan?

LONDON: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is missing from political scenario now a days after he was defeated on National Assembly seat.

He had won Punjab Assembly seat in the general elections, however, he had not yet taken oath as member provincial assembly.

sources said the former interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had undergone kidney surgery in London and he was recovering well, Geo News reported.

Chaudhry Nisar, who was last seen in the funeral prayers of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London, underwent kidney surgery in London. A minor stone was removed from his kidney after surgery.

Chaudhry Nisar was suffering from Kidney problem and had decided to undergo surgery in London following general elections in July.

