Girl from Hyderabad reunited with family

ABBOTTABAD: A teenaged girl from Hyderabad in Sindh was reunited with her family due to the efforts of the additional deputy commissioner Human Rights Abbottabad and director general of the Human Rights Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The girl identified as Zainab hailing from Hyderabad in Sindh was shifted to Darul Aman Abbottabad by Mansehra Police as she had run away from her family one and a half years back.

ADC Abbottabad Rabia Sajjad Abbasi, who is looking after the Darul Aman and other government welfare institutes, took the initiative to trace the family of Zainab.

The Sindh Child Protection Unit and the assistant commissioner Hyderabad also made efforts and succeeded in tracing the family of the Zainab in Hyderabad. A day before yesterday, ADC Rabia arranged a video call of Zainab with her mother.

Zainab was happy to be reunited with her parents after one and a half years.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at Darul Aman.

Rabia Sajjad said the girl would be handed over to the parents after legal formalities.