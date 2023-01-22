PTI holds rally for elections

LAHORE : In accordance with Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s instructions and under the leadership and guidance of PTI leader from NA-127 Ali Ejaz Ch, Election Karao Mulk Bachao rally left from Akbar Chowk on Saturday.

Ali Ejaz Chaudhry while talking to the media said that the country is on the brink of ruin because of the imported government’s incompetence, adding “We must rid the country of this foreign agenda.”

Those asking for elections are now running from them, he said, talking about the current government. PDM instead of running from elections should compete with PTI fair and square. Imran Khan has, according to his announcement, dissolved both Punjab and KPK assemblies.