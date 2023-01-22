Judge stresses need for collection of reliable evidence to secure convictions

A training workshop was organised by the District Malir police in collaboration with a social welfare organisation, namely Law is My Protector, on forensic criminal investigation and homicide.

Law is My Protector CEO Fouzia Tariq briefed the workshop about murder investigations, and emphasised the need for using forensic methods of determining cause and time period of death while probing murders.

Former Sindh IGP Niaz Ahmed Siddique gave a presentation on homicide forensic and criminal investigation.

He highlighted the sections of law to be taken in consideration while filing an FIR. He talked about preserving the crime scene, chain custody, and all legal requirements for documentation. Moreover, the methods of evidence collection from the crime scene were also discussed.

Karachi police surgeon Dr Summaya briefed the attendees about all the essential requirements for medico-legal examination of homicide victims.

Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate District East Sibghatulla Hingoro emphasised the need for trial of cases in court, faulty investigations and other causes that contributed to a high rate of acquittals. He focused on the need for the collection of reliable evidence to secure convictions.

Barrister Shahida Jamil concluded the workshop and appreciated efforts of bringing improvement to forensic methods.

SSP Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur thanked all the speakers of the workshop and appreciated their efforts.