LHC orders Rs0.2m fine on shops violating 10pm closure ban

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a Rs200,000 fine on markets and shops which remain open even after 10pm.
Lahore Supermarket Secretary-General Muhammad Imran Saleem appeared before the court and requested an order for a permanent closure of markets by 10pm as the decision would ease the life of shopkeepers.
The court said it was pleased to hear it from an official as the nation needed to change lifestyles and the court would also look into the matter of one-dish violation at wedding functions. The court directed the Lahore CCPO, the deputy commissioner and other officials to enforce its order.
