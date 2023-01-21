Girls thrash fellow student for reporting drug use

LAHORE: A group of girl students of an elite school in Defence Housing Authority manhandled and humiliated a colleague to force her to apologise following a dispute. Police have registered a case against the accused girls under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC.

Imran Younas, the victim’s father, has filed a police report alleging that her daughter’s schoolmate Jannat is a drug addict who wanted his daughter to join her company. However, when his daughter refused and reported her, Jannat along with her sister Umaima Malik and others attacked her, dragged her to the canteen, humiliated and tortured her.

Some of the boys recorded a video of the incident and shared it on the social media. In the video, the victim could be seen crying for help while a girl is sitting on her back, arm-twisting and hurling abuses at her.

Later another girl also goes on to sit on the victim’s back while a third one slaps her face. The victim reportedly received injuries and was moved to a hospital.