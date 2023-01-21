PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Twitter

LAHORE: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz will return to the country on January 27, said PMLN leader Khawaja Imran Nazir on Friday.

Addressing a reception held by the PMLN at a local hotel here, he said that on her return, Maryam would assume her new responsibilities as chief organiser of the party. Maryam has been tasked to lead the party election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the PMLN took difficult decisions for the sake of the country, for which it had to pay the political price, adding that Imran Khan was a hypocrite whose face was in front of people.

Saiful Malook Khokhar said Maryam had alwaysproved that she was a brave daughter of a brave father.

Imran Khan did nothing but political victimisation, but the PMLN was serving people in the real sense, said Khawaja Salman Rafiq.