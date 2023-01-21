Police foil house robbery, kill two robbers in Surjani Town

Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a house robbery in Surjani Town bid in an operation that resulted in the killing of two suspects.

The suspects were killed in an exchange of fire in Rozi Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. According to SHO Yasin Gujjar, the encounter took place when the robbers were trying to enter a house with the intention of robbery and the police party reached the scene.

The officer said that upon seeing the police, the robbers opened fire on them and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back and killed the two robbers.

The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased men were identified as Akhtar Hussain, son of Ghulam Irshad, and Ismail, son of Rafiq.

Police also claimed to have seized two pistols and a motorcycle from their possession. The officer said that the suspects killed in the encounter were also involved in a house robbery in Surjani Town Sector 7-B and their faces could be seen in CCTV footage of that robbery.

The SHO said the suspects killed in the encounter were habitual criminals who were involved in various cases of house robberies and street crime.