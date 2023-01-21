PTI will not let Karachi’s mandate be stolen, says MPA Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Assembly member and Sindh deputy information secretary Shahzad Qureshi has said that we will not allow anyone to steal the mandate of Karachi.

The Election Commission has played the worst role together with the PPP, he said while speaking in the Geo News morning show "Geo Pakistan".

He further said that it is not known on whose instructions the results were suddenly changed in the morning, and it is beyond understanding why the Election Commission is not taking notice.

Answering questions from the hosts of the program, Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah, the PTI MPA said what the PPP has done for Karachi is that it has become the majority party in the city, and the same objections are being raised by the Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties.

He said we have submitted a total of 45 applications to the Election Commission, and peaceful protest against worst rigging is our right. Qureshi said it is not bad to be united with each other in democracy, but what the PPP did in the name of elections in the city is a question mark.