SHC summons SSP amid rising crimes

SUKKUR: Taking notice of poor law and order situation in the city, Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Sukkur summoned SSP Sukkur today. Ali Gul Abbasi General Secretary Sindh Bar Association Sukkur submitted that as many as seven cars and 20 bikes of the lawyers had been stolen by the robbers and added that SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik had failed to improve law and order situation.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned Secretary Education and Chairman Federal Education Board in...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party will observe Baacha Khan Week from today in connection with joint death anniversary...
MULTAN: The Additional Registrar Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Amjad Ali Shah said that it becomes difficult to...
LAKKI MARWAT: A police van was damaged while an armoured personnel carrier suffered partial damages in exchange of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East...
KARACHI: Taking into account the interests of the viewers, 7th Sky Entertainment has once again come up with a unique...
Comments