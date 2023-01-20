SHC summons SSP amid rising crimes

SUKKUR: Taking notice of poor law and order situation in the city, Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Sukkur summoned SSP Sukkur today. Ali Gul Abbasi General Secretary Sindh Bar Association Sukkur submitted that as many as seven cars and 20 bikes of the lawyers had been stolen by the robbers and added that SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik had failed to improve law and order situation.