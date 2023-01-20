First episode of ‘Nikah’ today on Geo TV

KARACHI: Taking into account the interests of the viewers, 7th Sky Entertainment has once again come up with a unique story in the new drama serial “Nikah” starting from Friday on Geo TV.

The drama serial was written by Nuzhat Saman and directed by Zahid Mehmood. The main characters of the drama series include Haroon Shahid, Zainab Shabbir, Sohail Sameer, Jawaria Abbasi, Kanwal Khan, Saima Qureshi, Naveed Raza, Shabbir Jan, Hammad Farooqui, Shaheen Khan, Seemi Pasha, Yasir Shoro and others.