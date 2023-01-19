JCP confirms three addl PHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday recommended conformation of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A meeting of the JCP was held here in the Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial being chairman of the commission. The commission deliberated on the confirmation of three additional judges of the PHC and according to sources, the JCP recommended confirmation of the judges. Those who were confirmed by the commission included Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan.