Police to issue RFID cards to Diplomatic Enclave visitors

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has taken another initiative to ensure the security of the diplomatic enclave deciding to issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to the citizens living in diplomatic enclaves, office holders and school staff while E-lane will be made for the vehicles, a police spokesman said.

The IGP Islamabad said that this step is aimed at making the security of the diplomatic enclave more effective and saving the precious time of police officials and the public.

He further said that, Islamabad capital police entry exit control system in the High Security Zone is fully operational and working effectively adding that this system is connected to the database of Nadra and Excise and Taxation which is also helping police to identify suspicious people and all unregistered and non-custom paid vehicles.

In order to increase the scope of this system, it would also be linked with the provinces, so that any suspicious or miscreants can be denied access to important places adding that the security of the diplomatic enclave is one of the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.