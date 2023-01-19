Mudassir Mirza remembered as staunch supporter of freedom of press

The Karachi Press Club on Wednesday held a condolence meeting in memory of the late deputy editor of daily Jang Mudassir Mirza in which his son Advocate Wasiq and a large number of senior journalists participated to pay tribute to him for his journalistic services.

The speakers termed Mirza’s demise a great loss for journalism and said that he was an energetic voice for the freedom of the press in Pakistan as he played an active role for the rights of journalists.

Veteran journalist Mahmood Sham said Mirza always mentioned the struggle of Karachi Press Club against dictatorships in the country and he remained part of the struggle for freedom of press. Whether it was the era of dictatorships or the time of democratic kings, Mirza acted with courage in all kinds of difficult situations and never came under pressure, Sham remarked.

He said that due to Mirza’s demise, Pakistani journalism had been deprived of a big name. Senior journalist Humayun Aziz said Mirza was a talented person who made professional progress with his hard work, dedication and professionalism and became the deputy editor of daily Jang.

Another veteran journalist Naseer Hashmi recalled his forty years of association with the late journalist. He said Mirza was a professional journalist and he was amiable with both his seniors and juniors.

He added that the late journalist always kept ideological differences aside in his professional responsibilities of journalism. Senior journalist Afsar Imran said Mirza was a lively man and the news of his death was unbelievable.

Former KPC secretary Maqsood Yousufi said the late journalist was very committed to his ideas but he also respected the opinions of others. His command on editorial writing was amazing and he always guided his juniors, Yousufi said.

Veteran Journalist Mazhar Abbas said the people who worked on desk in a newspaper were anonymous soldiers. The editor and sub-editors took the responsibility of news correction, perfection, and accuracy, he said, adding that the pressure of working in such positions was indescribable and Mirza was a man who did this difficult job with honesty.

Even in the worst circumstances, he faced this pressure with professional skills, Abbas remarked. Senior journalist Ahmad Hasan said Mirza was not only a professional journalist but also an honest student leader and lawyer. He had many connections, but he always used them for the welfare of the workers rather than himself, the speaker added. KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmad mentioned the services of Mirza for the KPC and termed his death a great loss not only for journalism but also for the KPC.

Advocate Wasiq, son of the deceased journalist, said his father was a friend and guide to him. “I always got guidance from him in my professional life. What I am today is because of my father,” he said. He also thanked the KPC management and journalist community for holding the condolence meeting.