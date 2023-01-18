Contempt case: ECP reserves verdict as Imran skips hearing once again

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reserved its verdict on non-appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt case.
At the outset of hearing, the electoral watchdog was informed about the absence of Faisal Chaudhry and other lawyers as they were busy attending the funeral prayers of former SCBA president Latif Afridi. However, the ECP wondered why the PTI leaders were absent. “Where is Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry? The high court has suspended arrest warrants but not stopped them from appearing before the commission,” asked the chair.
Later, the hearing was adjourned till Jan 24
after reserving the verdict on non-appearance of Imran Khan, local media reports.
On Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the arrest warrant for Imran, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former planning minister Asad Umar.
