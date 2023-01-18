Father of seven shot dead by muggers in New Karachi

There seems to be no respite from street crime for Karachiites, as a father of seven was killed by muggers in New Karachi on Tuesday, bringing the street crime death toll to seven in less than three weeks of the new year.

Bilal Colony police sad Muhammad Aziz, 55, fell prey to street criminals in Sector 5E of New Karachi. Police and rescue workers took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The victim’s nephew Adnan said his uncle was checking the construction work of a house in the street early in the morning when suspects on a motorbike arrived on the scene and shot him dead when he resisted an attempt to mug him.

“Uncle Aziz was shot in the neck. The robbers escaped after looting his cash,” he said, adding that his uncle had Rs64,000 in another pocket that the muggers did not get to. The victim ran a grocery.

A young man was shot when he resisted an attempt to mug him in the Metroville area of the SITE. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where he was identified as 25-year-old Aminullah, son of Azizullah. Another young man identified as 22-year-old Sheraz, son of Salahuddin, was shot in Quaidabad. He was taken to the JPMC.

Separately, 24-year-old Shadab, son of Wasil Khan, was shot by unidentified suspects in the Pathan Colony area of the SITE locality. He was taken to ASH. Moreover, 45-year-old Haroon, son of Laiq, was wounded after a bullet was accidentally fired in the Korangi Crossing area. He was taken to the JPMC.