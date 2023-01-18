Federal ombudsman opens offices in Kurram, Wana

TANK: The federal ombudsman has extended services to merged districts by opening offices in Kurram and Wana in South Waziristan to provide justice to the local people.

This was stated by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while talking to the media here at the regional office of the ombudsman.

The federal ombudsman said these areas deserved attention and should not be neglected.

He said that four offices of the federal ombudsman were already functioning in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and Abbottabad, adding that now the offices were also opened in Kurram and South Waziristan to facilitate the local people. He said that through innovative measures and simple procedures, 164,174 complaints were addressed during the year 2022 with a 49 percent increase, adding that this work was done without additional budget or extra human resources.

He further said that the complaints addressed by this office during the last year helped reduce burden on the civil courts. The ombudsman asked the media to play its role in sensitizing the people about the office of federal ombudsman so that they could benefit from its services.

He said more than 60 percent of the complaints were addressed through consultations with the authorities concerned.

Earlier, the federal ombudsman met local notables and heads of different government agencies and listened to their suggestions.